CNO Visits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2021) – Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. Mike Gilday, tours the “Hall of Heroes” aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) while visiting Michael Monsoor. CNO is in San Diego to visit several different commands and meet with Sailors and Marines to hear their concerns. During the trip, Gilday plans to visit a variety of units over the next week, including units assigned to Commander Navy Region Southwest, Naval Information Warfare Systems Center, and the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

