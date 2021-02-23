CNO Visits San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2021) – Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks to Sailors at the Naval Base San Diego Mercer Hall Galley. MCPON is in San Diego with Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), Adm. Mike Gilday to visit several different commands and meet with Sailors and Marines to hear their concerns. During the trip, Gilday and Smith plan to visit a variety of units over the next week, including units assigned to Commander Navy Region Southwest, Naval Information Warfare Systems Center, and the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

