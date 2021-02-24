JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210224-N-PC620-0031 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) Lt. Col. Jordan Maxcey, an observer, controller, trainer with the 78th Training Division, listens to a commander's update brief to evaluate 20th Engineer Brigade personnel as they brief to higher headquarters during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

