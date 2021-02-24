JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210224-N-PC620-0011 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) Ron Lockerby, a Joint Task Force Civil Support telecommunications engineer, conducts radio checks with the 20th Engineer Brigade during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

