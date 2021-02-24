210224-N-PC620-0021 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) Ken Trate, a Joint Task Force Civil Support current operations chief, leads a task force operations distributed sync meeting with 20th Engineer Brigade personnel and subordinate command personnel to sync simulated disaster response operations during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:12 Photo ID: 6531550 VIRIN: 210224-N-PC620-0021 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.12 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.