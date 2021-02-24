210224-N-PC620-0021 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) Ken Trate, a Joint Task Force Civil Support current operations chief, leads a task force operations distributed sync meeting with 20th Engineer Brigade personnel and subordinate command personnel to sync simulated disaster response operations during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6531550
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-PC620-0021
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
