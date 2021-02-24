JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210224-N-PC620-0028 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 24, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support, XVIII Airborne Corps, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 44th Medical Brigade, 20th Engineer Brigade, and 78th Training Division personnel attend a distributed commander's update brief to sync simulated disaster response operations during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

