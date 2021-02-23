Staff Sgt. Jake Buerger, 4th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses the placement of a potentially hazardous tool during a safety inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. During inspections, Buerger checks facilities and work spaces across the installation to ensure they are hazard free and Airmen are working in safe environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6531298
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-DR848-1031
|Resolution:
|5149x4049
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps
LEAVE A COMMENT