Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps

Staff Sgt. Jake Buerger, 4th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses the placement of a potentially hazardous tool during a safety inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. During inspections, Buerger checks facilities and work spaces across the installation to ensure they are hazard free and Airmen are working in safe environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

