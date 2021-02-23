Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 6 of 6]

    Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Jake Buerger, 4th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, discusses the placement of a potentially hazardous tool during a safety inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. During inspections, Buerger checks facilities and work spaces across the installation to ensure they are hazard free and Airmen are working in safe environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

    This work, Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Safe
    4th Fighter Wing
    Ready
    4FW

