    Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 2 of 6]

    Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Andrew Herard, 4th Fighter Wing weapons safety manager, reviews a checklist at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. The weapons section of the safety office is responsible for ensuring the safe storage and handling of over $75 million worth of ammunitions at Seymour Johnson AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:48
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Safety
    Safe
    4th Fighter Wing
    Ready
    4FW

