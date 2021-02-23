Master Sgt. Andrew Herard, 4th Fighter Wing weapons safety manager, reviews a checklist at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. The weapons section of the safety office is responsible for ensuring the safe storage and handling of over $75 million worth of ammunitions at Seymour Johnson AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps
