Master Sgt. Steven Marlin (left) and Master Sgt. Andrew Herard (right), 4th Fighter Wing weapons safety managers, go over a checklist before starting a safety inspection at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. The weapons and occupational sections of the safety office inspected the 4th Security Force Squadron’s work spaces, shooting range, storage spaces and ammunitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:48 Photo ID: 6531293 VIRIN: 210223-F-DR848-1003 Resolution: 5352x3807 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.