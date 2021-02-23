Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps

Staff Sgt. Jake Buerger (left), 4th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, reports discrepancies to 4th Security Forces Squadron safety representatives at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. After reporting these discrepancies, Buerger gave guidance on how the unit safety representatives can make the appropriate changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)

