Staff Sgt. Jake Buerger (left), 4th Fighter Wing occupational safety technician, reports discrepancies to 4th Security Forces Squadron safety representatives at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. After reporting these discrepancies, Buerger gave guidance on how the unit safety representatives can make the appropriate changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylee Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 15:48
|Photo ID:
|6531295
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-DR848-1004
|Resolution:
|5306x3222
|Size:
|830.21 KB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kylee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting Team Seymour from hazards, mishaps
