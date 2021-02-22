Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to build a cargo pallet as part of the Agile Combat Employment Academy on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The training was designed to produce flexible Airmen, capable of deploying in support of and alongside North Atlantic Treaty Organization partner nations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    Germany
    NATO
    ACE
    readiness
    training

