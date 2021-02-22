U.S. Air Force Airmen work together to build a cargo pallet as part of the Agile Combat Employment Academy on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The training was designed to produce flexible Airmen, capable of deploying in support of and alongside North Atlantic Treaty Organization partner nations at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6530834
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-LH638-1055
|Resolution:
|5292x3528
|Size:
|10.11 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
