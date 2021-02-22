U.S. Air Force participants in the Agile Combat Employment Academy set up a tent during the training on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. Not only did participants learn different skills during the four-day training, they also taught their own skillsets to other members to promote a highly versatile deployment force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
