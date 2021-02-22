U.S. Air Force participants in the Agile Combat Employment Academy set up a tent during the training on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. Not only did participants learn different skills during the four-day training, they also taught their own skillsets to other members to promote a highly versatile deployment force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6530831 VIRIN: 210222-F-LH638-1015 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.8 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.