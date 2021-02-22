Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force participants in the Agile Combat Employment Academy practice building a cargo pallet as part of the training on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The training, slated for Feb. 22-25, taught participants occupational safety, public health, public affairs, logistics functions, and how to work generators, as well as different leadership skills to a select few members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    ACE
    readiness
    training

