U.S. Air Force participants in the Agile Combat Employment Academy practice building a cargo pallet as part of the training on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The training, slated for Feb. 22-25, taught participants occupational safety, public health, public affairs, logistics functions, and how to work generators, as well as different leadership skills to a select few members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:25 Photo ID: 6530830 VIRIN: 210222-F-LH638-1050 Resolution: 4577x3051 Size: 6.75 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.