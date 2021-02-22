U.S. Air Force participants in the Agile Combat Employment Academy practice building a cargo pallet as part of the training on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The training, slated for Feb. 22-25, taught participants occupational safety, public health, public affairs, logistics functions, and how to work generators, as well as different leadership skills to a select few members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 10:25
|Photo ID:
|6530830
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-LH638-1050
|Resolution:
|4577x3051
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
