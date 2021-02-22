ACE Academy creates flexible Airmen

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare cargo netting for a training pallet as part of the Agile Combat Employment Academy on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. The four-day training employed participants from the 52nd Fighter Wing Staff Agencies and medical, operations, maintenance and mission support groups on the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

