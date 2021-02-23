JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210223-N-PC620-0006 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2021) 44th Medical Brigade personnel attend a brief at the start of a command post exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021. Joint Task Force Civil Support provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

