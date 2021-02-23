JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210223-N-PC620-0021 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) Deputy to the Commanding General Michael Collins, and XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen., Robert Ritchie meet with the 44th Medical Brigade executive officer, Lt. Col. Crista Wagner, and the command's chief of operations, Maj. Rebecca Sinclair during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

