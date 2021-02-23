210223-N-PC620-0062 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2021) Maj. Michael Simmons, the 20th Engineer Brigade, operations officer, left, speaks with XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen., Robert Ritchie during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021. Joint Task Force Civil Support provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 08:05
|Photo ID:
|6530742
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-PC620-0062
|Resolution:
|5892x4209
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
