JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210223-N-PC620-0013 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 23, 2021) Kevin Woodrum, a Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) exercise planner and scenario manager, speaks with task force liaison officers assigned to the 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, the 44th Medical Brigade, and the 20th Engineer Brigade during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

