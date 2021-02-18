The 57th RQS steps into the future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Ramirez, 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, participates in a virtual reality (VR) training session at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 18, 2021. The 57th RQS provides personnel recovery, combat search and rescue, civil search and rescue and casualty evacuation subject matter experts to fulfill EUCOM, AFRICOM and NATO security cooperation requirements. The 57th RQS purchased four VR headsets in order to make training possible anywhere they are. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

