The 57th RQS steps into the future

Tech. Sgt. David Mendez, 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, monitors and controls a virtual reality (VR) training session at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 18, 2021. The 57th RQS purchased four VR headsets in order to make training possible anywhere they are. The headset, controllers, laptop, and a good source of wifi is all that's needed to train with this equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

