    The 57th RQS steps into the future

    AVIANO, ITALY

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. David Mendez, 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, monitors and controls a virtual reality (VR) training session at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 18, 2021. The 57th RQS purchased four VR headsets in order to make training possible anywhere they are. The headset, controllers, laptop, and a good source of wifi is all that's needed to train with this equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 06:31
    Photo ID: 6530667
    VIRIN: 210218-F-HQ196-1008
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    57RQS

