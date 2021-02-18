The 57th RQS steps into the future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Ramirez, 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, trains in a virtual reality (VR) simulation at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 18, 2021. This simulation allows pararescuemen the ability to train anywhere. The system is capable of running many different medical training scenarios for the members to accomplish. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

