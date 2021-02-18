The 57th RQS steps into the future

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Ramirez, 57th Rescue Squadron pararescueman, trains with virtual reality (VR) equipment at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 18, 2021. The 57th RQS leads, organizes, trains to conduct day and night personnel recovery operations in combat. The 57th RQS purchased four VR headsets for pararescuemen training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

