Airmen and civilians are recognized as the best of the best during the 2020 Annual Award recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Awards recognition ceremony was held outdoors and limited to essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6530373
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-RE693-0002
|Resolution:
|7111x4746
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Annual Awards [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT