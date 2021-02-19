Airmen and civilians are recognized as the best of the best during the 2020 Annual Award recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Awards recognition ceremony was held outdoors and limited to essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 19:54
|Photo ID:
|6530371
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-GM429-0322
|Resolution:
|5457x3638
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2020 Annual Awards [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
