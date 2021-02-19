Airmen and civilians are recognized as the best of the best during the 2020 Annual Award recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Awards recognition ceremony was held outdoors and limited to essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021
Location: HI, US