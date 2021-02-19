Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Annual Awards [Image 7 of 20]

    2020 Annual Awards

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and civilians are recognized as the best of the best during the 2020 Annual Award recognition ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 19, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Annual Awards recognition ceremony was held outdoors and limited to essential personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6530369
    VIRIN: 210219-F-GM429-0316
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Annual Awards [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    HAWAII
    U.S. AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    INDOPACOM

