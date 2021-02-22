Transport to Hawai'i

Watercraft operators with the 168th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, organize equipment from 25th Division Sustainment Brigade and 516th Signal Brigade onboard a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade and Signal Brigade vehicles to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

