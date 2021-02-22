Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Transport to Hawai'i [Image 1 of 4]

    Transport to Hawai'i

    WAIPIO, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Seth Rutter, a watercraft operator with the 168th Transportation Detachment, 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, guides an up-armored vehicle from the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade onboard a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade and Signal Brigade vehicles to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6530291
    VIRIN: 210222-A-RN631-900
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WAIPIO, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transport to Hawai'i [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transport to Hawai'i
    Transport to Hawai'i
    Transport to Hawai'i
    Transport to Hawai'i

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    516th Signal Brigade
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT