    Transport to Hawai'i [Image 3 of 4]

    Transport to Hawai'i

    WAIPIO, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    A soldier from the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division guides an up-armored vehicle from the 25th DSB onto a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade and Signal Brigade vehicles to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6530293
    VIRIN: 210222-A-RN631-987
    Resolution: 5887x3925
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: WAIPIO, HI, US 
    This work, Transport to Hawai'i [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    516th Signal Brigade
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

