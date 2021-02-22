Transport to Hawai'i

A soldier from the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division guides an up-armored vehicle from the 25th DSB onto a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade and Signal Brigade vehicles to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

