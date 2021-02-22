A soldier from the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division guides an up-armored vehicle from the 25th DSB onto a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade and Signal Brigade vehicles to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 17:41
|Photo ID:
|6530293
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-RN631-987
|Resolution:
|5887x3925
|Size:
|3.06 MB
|Location:
|WAIPIO, HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Transport to Hawai'i [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
