Sgt. Sealiitu Tuigamala, a multichannel transmission systems operator and maintainer with B Co., 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, 516th Signal Brigade, 311th Signal Command guides a vehicle battalion vehicle onto a Logistic Support Vessel in Waipio, Hawaii on February 22, 2021. The vessel will transport Sustainment Brigade, Engineer Brigade, and Signal Brigade vehicles and equipment to the island of Hawai'i for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 17:41 Photo ID: 6530292 VIRIN: 210222-A-RN631-945 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.01 MB Location: WAIPIO, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transport to Hawai'i [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.