USS Mahan SCAT Team Training

210222-N-FD648-1047 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – Gunners Mate 1st Class Elias Garcia, from Denver, fires a 240.-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 22, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

