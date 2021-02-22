USS Mahan SCAT Team Training

210222-N-FD648-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) -- Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Patterson, from Wana, Virginia, shoots a 50.-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 22, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 by SN Ryan Childress