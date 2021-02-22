210222-N-FD648-1041 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – Gunners Mate Seaman Bradley Hoyle, from Silverdale, Washington, prepares ammunition aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72) Feb. 22, 2021. Mahan is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allies and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Childress)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 15:26 Photo ID: 6530101 VIRIN: 210222-N-FD648-1041 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 596.96 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mahan SCAT Team Training [Image 8 of 8], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.