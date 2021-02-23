Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow a C-17 Gloebmaster III from the flight line to the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Airmen tow aircraft into the hangar to conduct maintenance tasks that could be impacted by harsh weather elements if performed outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6529833
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-UJ876-1251
|Resolution:
|5528x2764
|Size:
|7.85 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keep tugging [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
