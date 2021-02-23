Up close and personal

Master Sgt. Matt Dillon, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo after servicing the liquid oxygen of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6529836
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-UJ876-1076
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.63 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
