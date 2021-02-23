Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guage read [Image 6 of 10]

    Guage read

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Evan Henry, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads guages on a liquid oxygen cart after servicing the LOX of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
