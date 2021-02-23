Guage read

Senior Airman Evan Henry, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads guages on a liquid oxygen cart after servicing the LOX of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

