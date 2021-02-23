Senior Airman Evan Henry, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reads guages on a liquid oxygen cart after servicing the LOX of a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Liquid oxygen is routinely serviced to ensure aircrew have breathable oxygen while flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 13:19
|Photo ID:
|6529834
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-UJ876-1124
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.58 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guage read [Image 10 of 10], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
