Reflection in tow

Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron tow a C-17 Gloebmaster III from the flight line to the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Feb. 23, 2021. Airmen tow aircraft into the hangar to conduct maintenance tasks that could be impacted by harsh weather elements if performed outdoors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US