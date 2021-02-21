Master Sgt. Tiffany Jasmann, of the 119th Wing, right, and Sgt. Thomas Collier, of the 141 Mobility Enhancement Battalion, lean over to view the results of BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests for North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holder in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6529707
|VIRIN:
|210221-Z-WA217-1109
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.89 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
