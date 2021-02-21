Master Sgt. Tiffany Jasmann, of the 119th Wing, right, and Sgt. Thomas Collier, of the 141 Mobility Enhancement Battalion, lean over to view the results of BinaxNOW COVID-19 tests for North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holder in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 12:21 Photo ID: 6529707 VIRIN: 210221-Z-WA217-1109 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.89 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.