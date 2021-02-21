Capt. Rebecca Stutz, of the 119th Medical Group, administers a voluntary BinaxNOW COVID-19 test for a North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holder in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 12:21 Photo ID: 6529706 VIRIN: 210221-Z-WA217-1106 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.69 MB Location: FARGO, ND, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.