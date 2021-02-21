Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 7 of 8]

    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Capt. Rebecca Stutz, of the 119th Medical Group, administers a voluntary BinaxNOW COVID-19 test for a North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holder in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6529706
    VIRIN: 210221-Z-WA217-1106
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game
    ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    National Guard
    covid19nationalguard
    InThisTogetherND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT