Capt. Rebecca Stutz, of the 119th Medical Group, administers a voluntary BinaxNOW COVID-19 test for a North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holder in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6529706
|VIRIN:
|210221-Z-WA217-1106
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
