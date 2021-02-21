ND Guard and DOH provides COVID-19 testing at football game

Master Sgt. Tiffany Jasmann, right, and Sgt. Casey Formaneck, the non-commissioned officer in charge of North Dakota COVID-19 response region 5, discuss plans for North Dakota National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as they prepare to conduct voluntary BinaxNOW COVID-19 testing for North Dakota State University Bison football ticket holders in the lobby of the FargoDome, Fargo, N.D., Feb. 21, 2021. The testing is being offered to the game attendees as a community service as they enter the facility at the request of Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

Date Taken: 02.21.2021
Location: FARGO, ND, US