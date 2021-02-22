In-person classes resume for many KMC students

Raiden, son of Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, fills his backpack with school supplies at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. Students previously enrolled in virtual learning through the Department of Defense Education Activity were afforded the opportunity to attend in-person classes for their second semester. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado)

