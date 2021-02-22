In-person classes resume for many KMC students

Raiden, son of Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, poses for a photo in front of Vogelweh Elementary School at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. It was the first day students were welcomed back in the physical classrooms after remote learning was initiated to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado)

