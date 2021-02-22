Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In-person classes resume for many KMC students [Image 1 of 3]

    In-person classes resume for many KMC students

    VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Raiden, son of Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs journeyman, poses for a photo in front of Vogelweh Elementary School at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. It was the first day students were welcomed back in the physical classrooms after remote learning was initiated to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6529338
    VIRIN: 210222-F-TI641-1004
    Resolution: 5738x3366
    Size: 801.11 KB
    Location: VOGELWEH/KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, In-person classes resume for many KMC students [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base

    School
    DoDEA
    Ramstein Air Base
    Family
    KMC

