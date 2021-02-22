Students walk to school on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 22, 2021. In-person classes resumed for many Department of Defense Education Activity students after a recent lockdown requiring remote learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Beatrice M. Brown)
This work, In-person classes resume for many KMC students [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Beatrice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
In-person classes resume for many KMC students
