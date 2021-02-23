In-person classes resume for many KMC students

Many Department of Defense Education Activity students in the Kaiserslautern Military Community attended class in-person Monday, Feb. 22. This was the first day students were welcomed back in the physical classrooms after remote learning was initiated to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



“I’m really excited the kids are going back to in-person learning,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Molly Jones, 86th Comptroller Squadron budget analyst and mother of two. “They were also very excited to get out of the house and be able to interact with their friends and teachers.”



Teachers, parents and students, alike, see the benefit of in-person instruction versus solely remote learning, especially for elementary aged children.



“They get real, meaningful, social interaction with other people,” Jones said. “Things like body awareness and social manners can’t be effectively taught from home.”



Jones and her husband are not only excited their children get to attend in-person classes once again, but also emphasized they feel safe in doing so.



A COVID-19 pre-screening protocol checklist has been distributed to all parents, requesting daily completion to ensure children are healthy before heading to school. Face coverings and maintaining physical distance are also standard procedures upheld throughout DoDEA. Additionally, teachers are included in the current phase of Ramstein’s vaccine distribution.



“The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority,” said Steven Sanchez, DoDEA Europe East superintendent, in a letter to families and staff members dated Feb. 11.

