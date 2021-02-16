A Canadian Army Soldier assigned to NATO's Multinational Division North East participated in Exercise Amber Bridge Feb. 15 – 19 in Elblag, Poland to improve the headquarters skills in planning military operations.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 04:23
|Photo ID:
|6529052
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-TL808-198
|Resolution:
|4616x3465
|Size:
|599.34 KB
|Location:
|ELBLAG, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian Soldier participates in Exercise Amber Bridge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMBER BRIDGE OVER THE ELBLAG RIVER
LEAVE A COMMENT