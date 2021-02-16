Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish CS REG Soldier Securing the CP [Image 1 of 3]

    Polish CS REG Soldier Securing the CP

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    02.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    A Polish soldier with the Combat Support Regiment, Multinational Division North East, pulls security during Exercise Amber Bridge in Elblag, Poland Feb 16.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6529050
    VIRIN: 210216-A-TL808-841
    Resolution: 4616x3465
    Size: 573.63 KB
    Location: ELBLAG, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Polish CS REG Soldier Securing the CP [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Polish Army
    Multinational Corps Northeast
    CS Regiment

