    Multinational Division North East Soldiers Participate in Amber Bridge [Image 2 of 3]

    Multinational Division North East Soldiers Participate in Amber Bridge

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    02.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Soldiers from NATO's Multinational Division North East participated in Exercise Amber Bridge Feb. 15 – 19 in Elblag, Poland to improve the headquarters skills in planning military operations.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 04:23
    Photo ID: 6529051
    VIRIN: 210216-A-TL808-076
    Resolution: 4616x3465
    Size: 779.8 KB
    Location: ELBLAG, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Multinational Division North East Soldiers Participate in Amber Bridge [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Polish CS REG Soldier Securing the CP
    Multinational Division North East Soldiers Participate in Amber Bridge
    Canadian Soldier participates in Exercise Amber Bridge

    NATO
    Canadian Army
    German Army
    Strong Europe
    Multinational Corps North East

