821st CRG deploys to support FEMA’s aid to Texas

U.S. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group prepare to offload a pallet of bottled water Feb. 19, 2021, at Galveston, Texas. A team of 30 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group traveled from California to Texas to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency request for assistance to airlift 64 tons of bottled water to storm-ravaged areas of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo)

