    821st CRG deploys to support FEMA's aid to Texas

    821st CRG deploys to support FEMA’s aid to Texas

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group prepare to offload a pallet of bottled water Feb. 19, 2021, at Galveston, Texas. A team of 30 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group traveled from California to Texas to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency request for assistance to airlift 64 tons of bottled water to storm-ravaged areas of Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 18:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 821st CRG deploys to support FEMA’s aid to Texas [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    storm
    bottled water"
    deep freeze
    "winter storm
    power outage
    ice storm

