821st CRG deploys to support FEMA’s aid to Texas

U.S. Airmen push a pallet of bottled water from a C-17 Globemaster III in Galveston, Texas, Feb. 19, 2021, to be disseminated to Texans in storm-ravaged areas. Members of the 821st Contingency Response Group departed Travis Air Force Base, California, for Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s request for assistance to airlift pallets supplies to various locations throughout Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo)

