CRG Airmen support relief efforts in Texas following winter storm

A team of 30 Airmen from the 821st Contingency Response Group at Travis Air Force Base, California, deployed to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 18-24 to supplement relief efforts following Winter Storm Uri.



The winter storm affected several states across the U.S. when it hit in mid-February, with severe impacts to southern states that don’t normally experience the extreme temperatures or snow and ice. Following the storm, CR Airmen were mobilized at the request of civil authorities to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Northern Command.



On the evening of Feb. 18, the CRT departed via a C-17 Globemaster III from the 21st Airlift Squadron out of Travis AFB.



During the week-long mission, CR Airmen worked alongside Guard and Reserve partners as well as the Texas Task Force 1 and TX-TF2. In total, the team load planned and prepared cargo for airlift on 19 missions to deliver approximately 1.8 million bottles of water to various locations across Texas. Airmen also assisted with water truck downloads, pallet buildup, weighing and cargo yard management.



“I was really excited and proud to be a part of this mission and go help people,” said Master Sgt. Nova Noon, 821st Contingency Response Squadron contingency response team chief. “As soon as I found out it was a real-world mission, I didn’t have to hesitate or get any more details. I said, ‘Yes. 100 percent. I am in!’”



Noon said it was great to see everyone work together in a very uncertain environment, where details regarding how much water was coming in and where it was going to, emerged only the afternoon prior each day.



“During our longest days, I had to pull people away from the flightline and make them stop working for their own safety, and for everybody’s safety because everyone was so driven to keep working even after extremely long shifts,” he said. “There wasn’t a day that went by where we were concerned about how late we were going to work or how much more there was to do. All that was on everyone’s mind was getting the mission moved.”



Col. William Wade, the 821st Contingency Group commander, emphasized the importance of contingency response Airmen and their readiness nearing the conclusion of the team’s support.



“We are proud of our Airmen, our mission and the strategic options we bring senior leaders,” he said. We found our recent mission to Texas to help fellow Americans during their time of need especially rewarding. Whether humanitarian or combat support, contingency response Airmen are ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.03.2021 15:45 Story ID: 390497 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CRG Airmen support relief efforts in Texas following winter storm, by MSgt Liliana Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.